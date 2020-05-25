Just In
- 9 hrs ago Realme Power Bank 2 With Two-Way Fast Charging Launched For Rs. 999
-
- 10 hrs ago Realme Buds Air Neo With 119.2ms Latency Launched For Rs. 2,999 In India
- 10 hrs ago Realme Watch With 1.4-inch Color Display Launches For Rs. 3,999 In India
- 15 hrs ago Realme Smart TV With HDR10 Launched In India: Priced Starting Rs. 12,999
Don't Miss
- Finance LIC Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana PMVVY Modified- 2020 Scheme: Features And Benefits
- Movies Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Celebrates Eid With Him: My Eid Isn’t Complete Without My Maalik
- News Karnataka govt allows exemptions for ministers, airlines crew from quarantine norms
- Sports Bayern coach Flick bemoans lack of fans at 'special' Dortmund clash
- Lifestyle How Does Chronic Pain Affect The Immune System?
- Automobiles Triumph Tiger 900 Pre-Bookings Open Officially: India Launch Expected In Coming Weeks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In May
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
ISRO Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts Resume Training In Russia
India's lockdown relaxation is extending towards different projects, including the ISRO Gaganyaan mission. The four astronauts who were handpicked for India's first manned space project have resumed their training in Russia. The training sessions were earlier put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ISRO's Human Spaceflight Center and the Glavkosmos of Russia had signed a contract to train the Indian astronauts. In due course, the training began in Russia on February 10, just ahead of the global pandemic. As the outbreak spread, the training was paused by the end of March and a lockdown was imposed. Since then, the Indian astronauts were kept under careful observation.
ISRO Gaganyaan Mission Training Resumes
The latest update comes from Russia, where Roscosmos said in a statement, "Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) on May 12 resumed training of the Indian cosmonauts under the contract between Glavkosmos, JSC (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) and the Human Spaceflight Center of the Indian Space Research Organisation."
The four candidates currently training in Russia are handpicked from the Indian Air Force fighter pilots and are potential candidates for the Gaganyaan mission. A tweet from Roscosmos also includes an image of one of these candidates in a spacesuit bearing an Indian flag.
Центр подготовки космонавтов возобновил тренировки индийских космонавтов — https://t.co/Yvo693qLUv— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) May 22, 2020
🧑🚀🇮🇳 На этой неделе начались теоретические занятия с индийскими космонавтами по основам астронавигации, основам управления пилотируемым космическим аппаратом и русскому языку pic.twitter.com/zXEzSlm22T
Roscosmos Observing Strict Regulations
The partnership between the Indian Space Research Organization and Russia's Roscosmos is pivotal for the Gaganyaan mission. Furthermore, it was reported that all four Indian trainees were in good health. It was noted that GCTC would continue to observe anti-epidemic regulations while upholding sanitary and hygienic measures throughout the facilities.
Roscosmos has also ensured to maintain social distancing measures. Any presence of unauthorized persons is restricted; and also all employees and cosmonauts must wear medical masks and gloves. With all these regulations in place, GCTC specialists are also providing theoretical classes on the basics of astrogation, manned spacecraft control, and also Russian language to the Indian astronauts.
The ISRO Gaganyaan Mission is an ambitious project with Rs. 10,000 crore budget. The mission is expected to lift off in 2022, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Indian independence. The training in Russia is a crucial aspect of the mission, where they would be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it, and do simulations.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
19,880
-
22,740
-
13,620
-
32,850
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
23,426