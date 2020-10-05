ISRO Partners With French Space Agency For Venus Mission Set For 2025 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ISRO has many missions lined up, including the Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan mission, and so on. Adding to the list is the latest mission to Venus. According to the French space agency CNES, the ISRO Venus mission is going to liftoff in 2025 in a joint partnership between the agencies.

ISRO Venus Mission

One of the most important aspects of the ISRO Venus mission is VIRAL, which expands to Venus Infrared Atmospheric Gases Linker. The instrument is developed in a joint deal with Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. The French LATMOS atmospheres, environments, and space observations laboratory is also linked to developing VIRAL.

"In the domain of space exploration, France will be taking part in ISRO's mission to Venus, scheduled to launch in 2025," said CNES in a statement. "CNES will coordinate and prepare the French contribution, the first time a French payload will be flown on an Indian exploration mission."

ISRO Chairman K Sivan and CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall reviewed the areas key to the co-operation between France and India in space in recently held talks. However, there's been no official statement from ISRO regarding the mission to Venus.

Mission To Venus

Venus has lately been the hotbed for debate about alien life. When scientists and researchers discovered phosphine on Venus, it linked to the possibility of microbes capable of living on the planet. Venus is largely believed to be uninhabitable due to its volatile and acidic clouds. Discovering phosphine has changed this belief now.

Presently, ISRO has already begun studying Mars with the MOM mission - which recently completed six successful years orbiting the planet. The premier space agency is also gearing up to exploring the Moon with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. India's first manned mission to the low-Earth orbit is also in progress which will likely liftoff in two years.

Moreover, Indo-French relations in space have been successful in several previous accounts. The upcoming ISRO Venus mission will add to the list of missions developed and launched in partnership.

