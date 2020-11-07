ISRO PSLV-C49 Set to Liftoff Carrying 10 Satellites: How To Livestream News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ISRO is set to launch 10 satellites in a few hours at 3:02 PM today (November 7). The premier space agency has confirmed that the PSLV-C49 would also carry the RISAT-2BR2 satellite, which is codenamed EOS-01. Presently, the fuelling of the second stage PS2 of the launch vehicle has been completed, giving it a go signal.

ISRO Satellites Ready To Liftoff

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said in a statement.

The PSLV-C49 is geared up with a total of 10 satellites and is scheduled to liftoff from the Sriharikota launch pad. Out of the 10 satellites, one includes the RISAT-2BR2 satellite, which is an Earth observation satellite. The other nine satellites are for international customers, who are relying on ISRO to get their satellite equipment to the low-Earth orbit.

#ISRO #EOS01

All set for the launch of #PSLVC49 at 1502 hrs IST. Filling of oxidizer for the second stage (PS2) completed pic.twitter.com/19fuAklrPh — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

The ISRO official Twitter handle updated that the countdown for the launch has begun. A new update also confirms that ISRO is set for the launch and has completed filling the oxidizer for the second stage PS2. Soon, we'll be able to see the PSLV-C49 launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

ISRO RISAT-2BR2 Satellite Explained

The RISAT-2BR2 satellite is one of the key equipment that ISRO is sending to the low-Earth orbit. The satellite is a radar imagine one that includes synthetic aperture radar (SAR). In other words, the ISRO RISAT-2BR2 is capable of capturing images in all weather conditions, be it night or day.

The satellite will be used for surveillance. Additionally, the satellite will be used for civilian activities like applications in disaster management, agriculture, forestry, and so on.

ISRO Satellites Launch: How To Watch

Watch Live: Launch of EOS-01 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-49 https://t.co/H4jE2fUhNQ — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

The latest Twitter update confirms that the weather conditions are also favorable for the launch. The satellites will be lifting off shortly, and those who wish to see and watch it online at the ISRO official social media channels, including the Livestream link on YouTube.

