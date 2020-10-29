ISRO To Launch Several Satellites In November, The First Of 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ISRO is gearing up several satellite launches in November, which includes an Earth observation satellite and nine commercial satellites. Notably, the scheduled launch is the first of the year 2020 as ISRO had also shifted to remote working during the lockdown. Like always, the satellites will liftoff from Sriharikota.

ISRO Satellite Launch Details

Presently, the launch is scheduled to liftoff in the afternoon on November 7, ISRO confirmed on its official Twitter handle. "The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 hours IST on November 07, 2020, subject to weather conditions," a statement from the premier space agency noted.

Going into the details, all the satellites will be launching on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, which will also be its 51st mission. As noted, ISRO will be launching an Earth observation satellite, specifically the EOS-01. Additionally, nine other commercial satellites from international customers will also liftoff alongside.

#ISRO #PSLVC49 set to launch #EOS01 and 9 Customer Satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 1502 Hrs IST on Nov 7, 2020, subject to weather conditions.



For details visit: https://t.co/0zULuciUep pic.twitter.com/VFPxWNdPKe — ISRO (@isro) October 28, 2020

ISRO Satellite Liftoff - First of 2020

Looking back, the only other Indian satellite that was launched this year was the GSAT-30, a heavy communication satellite launched from Kourou, French Guiana, by the commercial launcher Arianespace. ISRO was also scheduled to launch the Earth observation satellite back in March, however, with the lockdown imposed - the launch was postponed.

The launched of the 10 satellites will further boost ISRO's ambitious missions - namely the Chandrayaan 3 and the Gaganyaan mission. Presently, the Gaganyaan mission is scheduled for liftoff in 2021. The handpicked astronauts from the Indian Air Force are currently under training in Russia for India's first manned flight into the low-Earth orbit.

On the other hand, the Chandrayaan-3 was announced after the Vikram lander failed to land on the Moon as part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Both the Chandrayaan-3 and the Gaganyaan missions are some of the ambitious missions for India's space agency, for which, ISRO has partnered with a few international space agencies.

