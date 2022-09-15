ISRO’s Gaganyaan Space Mission 2024: Total Cost, Benefits & Objective News oi-Rohit Arora

India is set to make yet another breakthrough achievement in Space exploration. Gaganyaan, the maiden human space-flight mission is expected to be launched in 2024, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology. ISRO's manned space mission will send a three-member crew to a low earth orbit (LEO) of 300-400 kilometres. The total cost of the Gaganyaan Programme is ~ ₹ 9023.00 crores.

According to ISRO, the objective of the Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate the indigenous capability to undertake human space flight missions to LEO. The Human spaceflight programme will lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration programme in the long run. The Government of India (GoI) has approved two unmanned missions and one manned mission as a part of ISRO's ambitious space mission.

Ahead of the manned mission, ISRO will conduct two unmanned missions, which are essential for technology demonstration, safety, and reliability verification. These pre-missions are said to be heavily instrumented to study the performance of systems before the crewed flight. ISRO will be responsible for the overall programme coordination, systems engineering, and implementation. Some private players are also extending their support to make the mission successful.

Astronaut trainees are chosen from a pool of test pilots based on selection criteria jointly defined by ISRO and the Indian air force, which include flying experience, fitness, psychological and aeromedical evaluation (including anthropometric parameters).

ISRO has laid some tangible and intangible benefits for the nation as a result of undertaking the Gaganyaan programme. According to ISRO:

• Progress towards a sustained and affordable human and robotic programme to explore the solar system and beyond.

• Advanced technology capability for undertaking human space exploration, sample return missions, and scientific exploration.

• Future capability to actively collaborate in global space station development & to carry out scientific experiments of interest to the nation.

• Create a broad framework for wider Academia-Industry partnership in taking up development activities for national development.

• Ample scope for employment generation and human resource development in advanced science and R&D activities.

• Unique opportunity to inspire and excite Indian youth and steer many students toward careers in science and technology towards challenging jobs that encourage knowledge, innovation, and creativity.

• The programme will strengthen international partnerships and global security through the sharing of challenging and peaceful goals. Having a vibrant human spaceflight programme can be leveraged as a potent foreign policy tool.

Post the successful completion of the Gaganyaan programme, ISRO will focus on achieving the capability for a sustained human presence in space. A dedicated space station in the near future can exponentially boost India's space exploration. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) intends to use the Indian space station as a platform for conducting scientific and industrial research in a wide range of fundamental, applied, and engineering sciences.

