Jabra launched Elite 85h headphones in India: Price, specification & more

Audio company Jabra has announced the launch of its new Elite 85h headphones in India.

The newly launched headset is priced at Rs. 28,999 and comes in four colors i.e Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy.

The new headphones come with 36-hour battery life (with ANC activated), crystal-clear sound and advanced 6-microphone call technology, 40mm custom-engineered speakers.

Furthermore, it is based on audEERING's context of intelligence technology, which can detect more than 6,000 unique sound characteristics.

Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC "At Jabra, we always strive towards delivering products inspired by the future. We have always been fascinated by sound and wanted to make life sound better by discovering new technologies. We developed SmartSound - audio that automatically adapts to the surroundings, to ensure our consumers get a consistent and superior experience of voice, audio, and music in every environment. Our Elite range of products is built to deliver best in class sound technology for calls and music. Aligned with that, the Elite 85h is a revolutionary headset that will change the way we experience the sound and cope with noise in the future.

The microphone solution combined with the Jabra Sound+ app which create a quick Voice Assistant access experience.

In fact, users only need to touch a button on the headphones to interact with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Highlights

• Customized engineered 40mm speakers and advanced 6-microphone call technology for crystal-clear sound.

• Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for total calls and music immersion.

• 36-hour battery life (with ANC).

• Certified rain-resistant durability with a 2-year warranty against water and dust1.