Jabra Talk 65 Is A Premium Mono Bluetooth Headset with Up To 14-Hrs Of Talk Time News oi-Rohit Arora

The TWS earbuds are dominating the Indian audio market, but there is still a market for mono Bluetooth headsets. If you are someone who still prefers a quality mono headset, the Jabra Talk 65 deserves your attention. It is the company's latest premium Bluetooth mono headset with features like noise cancellation, IP54 water-dust design, GPS and media streaming. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the Jabra Talk 65 Bluetooth headset will be available in selected retailers across the country.

Jabra Talk 65 Specifications & Features

The new Jabra Talk 65 comes equipped with dual microphones, which as per Jabra cuts down 80 per cent of surrounding noise to offer a hassle-free calling experience in noisy environments. The Bluetooth mono headset has a wireless range of up to 100m/ 300ft and comes with a promise of up to 14 hours of talk time on a single charge.

The Jabra Talk 65 offers one-touch access to voice assistants and supports both Apple Siri and Google Assistant. Besides media streaming, the Bluetooth mono headset also allows for GPS information to be streamed on the go. The lightweight mono headset can be worn on either ear and is IP54-rated to offer the needed protection from water and dust.

Additionally, the brand also upgraded two other products in the Talk range. The Talk 15 headset now comes with a promise of seven hours of talk time and the Talk 25 is said to last for nine hours straight with one full charge. The Bluetooth headsets work on Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

Jabra Elite-Series TWS Earbuds

Jabra also sells a handful of TWS earbuds in India. The Danish brand recently upgraded its Elite-series TWS earbuds with the Bluetooth Multipoint feature. The series offers two premium truly wireless earbuds- Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active. The new feature allows the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active to connect and switch between two source Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The Elite 7 Pro TWS earbuds work on Bluetooth 5.2 and come with an IP57-rated design.

The TWS earbuds come equipped with MultiSensor Voice for professional-grade audio and support adjustable ANC. The TWS earbuds come with a promise of Up to 8-hours of non-stop playtime with one full charge. The Elite 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active also offers an IP57-rated design and adjustable ANC feature. These TWS earbuds also work on Bluetooth 5.2 and promise up to 8 hours of music playback and voice calling with one full charge. The Elite 7 Active costs Rs. 9,999 on Amazon.in.

