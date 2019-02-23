ENGLISH

    JioSaavn only Indian company to make it to '50 Most Innovative Companies' list

    The JioSaavn app will be available across all App Stores including the Jio app store, on JioPhone, as well as, an app.

    By
    |

    India-based global audio and music streaming service JioSaavn has announced that it has secured the first rank India-wise and 28th rank globally in the 2019 list of "50 Most Innovative Companies".

    JioSaavn only Indian company to make it to 50 Most Innovative Cos list

     

    JioSaavn is the only Indian company that made it to the list, published by US-based business publication Fast Company.

    "The music streaming company which was formed in October 2018 when streaming start-up Saavn merged with telecom giant Reliance's JioMusic services, offers more than 40 million tracks in 15 regional languages for 38 million monthly active users," Fast Company wrote in its listing.

    For the unaware, Saavn Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), announced JioSaavn in December last year.

    The JioSaavn app is available across all App Stores including the Jio app store, on JioPhone, as well as, an app.

    JioSaavn combines the streaming media expertise of Saavn with Jio's digital services ecosystem.

    The other domestic companies that ranked top on the India list of "Most Innovative Companies" include branded budget hotel marketplace OYO, biodegradable sanitary pad manufacturers Sathi and ride-hailing service Ola.

    "Our 2019 ranking of the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture showcases a variety of ways to thrive in today's volatile world," said Fast Company which judged nominations received through an application process.

    The innovation benchmarking was done on the most profound impact on both industry and culture.

    Read More About: jio saavn telecom news
    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019
