Jupiter shows uncanny resemblance to Earth in new NASA images News oi-Vishal Kawadkar NASA has released new images with some processes.

Earth is a blue ball of rock with metal at its core, complemented by life-sustaining oceans and humungous landmasses. However, the biggest planet in our solar system - Jupiter, is a gas giant which doesn't have a surface for life to exist.

Both worlds might sound totally opposite, but the US space agency NASA has released some new images of Jupiter with some color correction making it look like our planet Earth. 'In interpreting what we see elsewhere in the solar system and universe, we always compare with phenomena that we already know of on Earth,' said Norman Kuring of the Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center.

'We work from the familiar toward the unknown.' The similarities between the two planets might not be noticeable at first, but the space agency is pointing out 'eddies' in the gas giant's atmosphere which is similar to Earth's Baltic sea. The 'motion of fluids on both planets is governed by the same laws of physics', Nasa explained, which means 'an eddy on Earth looks a lot like an eddy on Jupiter.'

'This is all about fluids moving around on a rotating body,' Kuring added. 'Out of all the complexity flows beauty, whether it be images of Earth, Jupiter, or your coffee cup when you pour in the cream'

Recently, NASA also released two new images of the gas giant taken from its JunoCam. The new images show full-discs views of Jupiter from a never seen before angles. One of the images captured by the JunoCam shows the southern latitudes of the planet.