MediaTek Launches Kent CamEye Car Security Camera: Here Are The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

Taiwan-based SOC maker MediaTek has announced the launch of its chipset MT6739 powers Kent CamEye, a next-gen car camera.

Miles Sun, General Manager, Corporate Sales, MediaTek Inc. said; Kent's CamEye is a great example as an essential gadget for the safety of women and children in driver driven cars. This kind of products, powered by our chipsets, will bring a whole new range of in-car IoT solutions to change the course of car security systems in India".

The Kent CamEye is priced at Rs. 17,999 with a 3 months free subscription post which user can continue with the services by opting for the monthly or annual plan.

Specification Front

It is powered by the MT6739 chipset which delivers features like picture noise reduction, speedy autofocus and focuses accuracy technologies. According to a company, it is the first car camera that is equipped with a dual camera to record moments inside and outside the car.

MT6739 multimedia core supports 13MP camera shooting at up to 30fps, with dual camera setup options available. Videos can be encoded up to 1080p30 in H.264, with video decoding at 1080p30 also additionally supporting the modern H.265 HEVC codec.

Kent CamEye is a 4G power, mobile app based, plug & play device, it can be installed on the car windshield. It uses secure cloud stage to store the videos and sync it with the mobile phone on a real-time basis. It also has an internal battery of 3000mAh and 8GB internal memory.

Its IMG GE8100 GPU operates up to 570MHz and supports the latest 18:9 display type with HD+ (1440 x 720) resolution which helps in providing crystal clear live video streaming on your smartphone.

It comes with face recognition which can alert the car owner if an unknown person is driving the car. It can also send alerts on the phone when the driver sleeps in the car with AC ON or if the engine is running idle for a long duration of time.

Connectivity Front

On the connectivity front, MediaTek's own TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology improves the power efficiency and user experience by providing a more reliable and consistent connection quality.

It can be connected to mobile phones through an application which is available for both, Android and iOS platforms. The application enables the user to get the live feed from the inside and outside of the car, real-time location of the car, trip history, recorded trip videos and much more. Up to 90 days of trip-data is available on cloud storage.