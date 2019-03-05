Exclusive: MediaTek will take super forward lead in mid-premium segment News oi-Priyanka Dua It supports dual SIM dual VoLTE 4G LTE WorldMode with a fast Cat-12 (DL) / Cat-13 (UL) 4G LTE modem, 4x4 MIMO, 3CA, and 256QAM provides better data throughput in highly populated areas.

After launching its Helio P90 chipset in China last year, Taiwanese chipmaker Mediatek is now planning to bring that flagship processor in India by mid of 2019.

"We have already announced that Chipset in China and now by mid of this year smartphone companies will start launching their products on that chipset in India," Country head, Kuldeep Malik, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek India, told in an exclusive interaction with GIZBOT.

"We are leapfrogging in terms AI benchmark and our P90 is better than Snapdragon 855," he added.

As for the chipset, the octa-core Helio P90 is designed with two Arm A75 processors operating at up to 2.2GHz and six A55 processors operating clocked up to 2.0GHz.

It supports dual SIM dual VoLTE 4G LTE WorldMode with a fast Cat-12 (DL) / Cat-13 (UL) 4G LTE modem, 4x4 MIMO, 3CA, and 256QAM provides better data throughput in highly populated areas. It also supports 2x2 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0.

"We cannot comment who will put this chipset on what price segment, that brand has decided this, for example, Realme is very aggressive in terms of pricing. Oppo and Vivo have their own strategy," he replied on being asked which P90 will cater which price segment.

He added, "I can fairly say that we will take super forward lead in the mid-premium segment."

Meanwhile, Realme has launched a new smartphone Realme 3 Helio P70 chip which the company claims is the most powerful chips in the MediaTek P-Series.

"We hope to see something from Lava and some other local brands, he explained when asked about are they in talks with domestic smartphone players for P70 Chip."

Besides, MediaTek has also announced advancements to its 5G portfolio to power the rollout of 5G devices in 2020 for the sub-6GHz spectrum. The Helio M70 5G modem was showcased for the intelligent home running 5G data transfer speeds as well as mmWave over-the-air tests of MediaTek's 5G antenna arrays.

The Helio M70 demo runs at 4.2Gbps 5G data speeds - the industry's fastest sub-6GHz live 5G modem demonstration to date.