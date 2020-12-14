Just In
Last Solar Eclipse Of 2020: How And When To Watch In India
The last solar eclipse of 2020 is occurring today (December 14) and will happen for two whole minutes and 10 seconds, NASA confirmed. However, this astronomical spectacle will be visible only for people living in South America, particularly in regions of Chile and Argentina.
A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon aligns with the Sun's path and completely blocks it from view. The total solar eclipse would be visible only in regions of Chile and Argentina. Additionally, the partial solar eclipse is also set to happen today and will be visible in select regions of South America, south-west African countries, and also from Antarctica.
Last Solar Eclipse: Timing In India
Unfortunately, the last solar eclipse of 2020 won't be visible in India. This is because the solar eclipse will happen late in the evening, where the time will be around 7:30 PM in India. The peak of the solar eclipse will happen at 9:43 PM and finally ends at 12:23 AM on December 15. This means, it's going to be completely dark and won't be visible in India.
Last Solar Eclipse: How To Watch From India?
Despite it being late in the night, one can still watch the last solar eclipse from India. Thanks to several live-streaming platforms, including the one from NASA, one can watch the celestial event. You can check out the NASA YouTube channel for the latest updates of the last solar eclipse.
Last Solar Eclipse Explained
A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is consumed in a shadow cast by the Moon. When the Moon completely blocks the Sun, it becomes a total solar eclipse, and when partially blocked, it becomes a partial solar eclipse. Do note, the Sun, Moon, and the Earth needs to be in perfect alignment. Generally, a solar eclipse is in close relation to a New Moon.
Looking back, the first solar eclipse occurred on June 21 this year. The next solar eclipse is expected to happen on June 10, 2021, which will be the first of next year. However, the next solar eclipse visible from India is projected to occur on March 20, 2034.
