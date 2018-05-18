LG celebrates 21 years in India, showcases entire product range

LG Electronics Inc. which is a South Korean tech giant headquartered in Yeouido-dong, Seoul, South Korea has recently completed 21 years in India. Following this LG has launched a campaign themed #CelebratingTheNew, which is centered on how the new innovations are impacting human race.

To mark its 21st anniversary in India LG has launched a video that shows the company's effort to design and manufacture innovative products and solutions to fulfill an Indian user's requirement.

In the video, you can see how a daughter helps his father solving an issue which he has not been able to solve since his childhood.

'Celebrating the new' is the company's fresh take on every lifestyle dynamics of parent-kid relationships in India. And it also shows that how one common thing in our lives can pass from generation to generation. LG has captured this philosophy as a journey of "Innovation" from one generation to another in this Video.

We all know that LG is known for its consumer appliances and smartphones. The company has a strong user base as well when it comes to consumer appliances, though its popularity in the smartphone segment can't be overlooked.

LG is expected to release the LG G7 for the Indian market on May 28, 2018. The flagship smartphone from the company ships with a certain set of powerful specs and features.

The unibody sleek design can easily attract a user's eye in the first look. Let's have a quick look at what LG G7 offers in terms of features and spec.

DISPLAY:

The smartphone sports 6.2 inches AMOLED display that has a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels. The device has Corning Gorilla Glass v5 for screen protection.

PROCESSOR AND STORAGE:

The LG G7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The device comes with 6GB RAM which is coupled with Adreno 630 graphics engine. The device comes with 64GB/128GB inbuilt memory which can be expanded up to 400GB via microSD card.

Camera:

On the imaging front the features a 16MP dual rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. The rear camera features 4K video recording, digital zoom, optical zoom, auto flash, face detection and simultaneous HD video recording along with Touch to focus etc.

The front camera has 2.0f aperture and it is being said that the camera can click some powerful shots.

That said about the LG G7, as mentioned earlier the device might go live in India on 28th May 2018. We are looking forward to get our hands on the device so that we can give a detailed review for our readers.