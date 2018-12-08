LG India plans to bring more products under its B2B division: Reports

LG Electronics India is all set to introduce more products under its B2B division as the company looks this segment as "future business", PTI reported.

"B2B is our future business. We are gaining our market share in segments like hotel TV and digital signage market," PTI quoted LG Electronics India Managing Director Kim Ki Wan.

Meanwhile, the company has introduced another Signage - the first of its kind in India, made using 63 flexible curved OLED panels.

This innovative Signage display is conceptualized and executed by HS Ad India in collaboration with LG Electronics, LG CNS and key Ambience Group Associates.

The mammoth Landmark Signage weighs 4.8 ton and has been suspended by punching 6 rigging points into the huge pillars of the Ambience Mall building structure. The LG OLED signage provides exclusive flexibility in design and therefore can be customized into different shapes and sizes.

This unconventional display content technology has opened new doors for the industry as well as for marketers. The LG Landmark Signage is a unique form of display technology, can be leveraged by brands to reach their consumers like never before.

Wan said, "LG OLED Panels offer a lot of design flexibility and can, therefore, be customized into different shapes and sizes. We are confident that this innovative display technology using flexible 63 curved LG OLED panels put together, will be a magnificent viewing experience for consumers.

"With this step, we have opened a plethora of marketing possibilities using LG's display technology. We would further like to create zones where the consumer can experience OLED capabilities. Landmark signage sets a new benchmark in the industry. LG remains more committed than ever to improving consumers' quality of life by pushing the boundaries of innovation with optimized solutions," he said.

Furthermore, these commercial OLED Signages comes with a faster response time which provides clear images without image blurring.

The 55EF5C is an open-frame curved Signage Model which can be used in a variety of sizes and shapes in many different spaces due to its extendable nature and curved format. Also, by adding impact to space, it will become a perfect Landmark. The OLED panels have organic, self-lighting pixels and hence are ultra-thin, lightweight and have a very wide viewing angle.