LG to bring its smart ecosystem solution to an apartment complex in near future

LG Electronics, a global leader in home appliances, is expanding its smart capabilities to the commercial sector with the installation of an integrated smart solutions package in a premium apartment complex in a suburb of Seoul, South Korea.

Slated to open in early 2021, the Byeollae I'PARK Suite apartment complex of five forty story buildings in the northeastern suburb of Seoul will be furnished exclusively with LG smart home appliances and technologies. The apartments will feature LG's top-of-the-line smart appliances including system air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and Styler garment care systems.

Owners of those apartments will also have the option to install more smart devices such as air purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners and LG ThinQ Hub speakers, to which all the appliances can be connected and controlled by voice commands.

The system designed for I'PARK Suite will be compatible with smart devices from other manufacturers as well, which keeps in line with LG's strategy to support an open smart ecosystem.

A smartphone app will allow for the remote operation of non-LG devices as well as calling the elevator, checking electricity consumption, requesting home delivery, checking parking location and communicating with visitors at the door.

"This is a groundbreaking project for LG built on years of experience as a smart appliance leader in Korea," said Choi Sang-gyu, president of LG's Korean sales and marketing operation. "This isn't a demonstration but a real life example of what the home of the future will look like on a massive scale."