List Of Companies That Have Invested In Reliance Retail News oi-Priyanka Dua

After selling a 32.97 percent stake in its telecom arm, Reliance Industries is now selling its stakes in its retail business. In fact, the company has raised money from six firms, such as KKR, Mubadala, General Atlantic, TPG, GIC, and Silver Lake.

So far, Reliance Retail has raised $4.4 billion from these companies. "Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ("RRVL") announced that global investment firm TPG will invest Rs. 1,837.5 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs. 4.285 lakh crore. TPG's investment will translate into a 0.41 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis," Reliance Industries said.

Here Is The List Of All Companies

Silver Lake To Buy 2.13% Stake In Reliance Retail

On September 9th, 2020, Reliance Retail has announced that Silver Lake is planning to invest Rs. 9,375 crore for 2.13 percent stake. In fact, the company has shared that Silver Lake has invested twice in the company platform.

KKR Plans Plans Buy 1.28% Stake In Reliance Retail

Similarly, Reliance Retail has announced that global investment firm KKR is planning to invest Rs 5,550 crore in its platform. The company plans to buy a 1.28 percent equity stake in Reliance retail arm.

General Atlantic Also Wants To Purchase 0.84% Stake In Reliance Retail

In addition, the global private equity firm General Atlantic has shared its plans to invest Rs. 3,675 crore for 0.84 percent stake. Notably, this is the third investment in the Reliance retail business and all these announcements were made in September this year.

Mubadala Plans To Buy 1.4% Stake In Reliance Retail

On October 1st, 2020, Reliance Retail has announced that the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala is also planning to invest Rs. 6,247.5 crore for 1.4 percent stake.

TPG And GIC Wants To Buy 0.41% And 1.22% Stakes In The Reliance Retail

Apart from these investments, both TPG and GIC have shared that their plans to invest Rs. 1,837.5 crore and Rs. 5,512.5 crore in the Reliance retail business. Notably, these investments are under regulatory approvals and will take some time to clear.

Best Mobiles in India