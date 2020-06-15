Just In
List Of Companies That Have Invested In Reliance Jio So Far
Reliance Jio has recently become the favorite Indian company that is attracting global investors. The telecom operator has attracted 10 investments from nine companies. And the most amazing thing about these deals is the timeline as the company has announced these stake selling updates in just eight weeks.
So far, India's largest telecom operator has raised Rs. 1, 04,326.65 crore, from Facebook, General Atlantic, Vista Equity, Silver Lake, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, and L Catterton. Reliance Jio sold its more than 22 percent stake to these companies.
The company has sold its stake to become a debt-free company by March 2021. If we talk about the debt, then Jio is sitting on Rs. 21,900 crore. Earlier, it was Rs. 2.17 lakh crore. However, there are still chances that Reliance Jio might sell its stake to more companies as it wants to reduce its shareholding up to 75 percent. In that way, we will give you a complete list of all investors that have invested in Jio platforms.
Here Is The List Of Reliance Jio Investors
Facebook To Buy 9.99 percent Stake In Jio Platforms
In April this year, Reliance Jio has announced that it is selling 9.99 stake to Facebook. The US-based social media giant has bought this much stake at Rs. 43,574 crore. In fact, both have already filed an application in CCI for approval.
Silver Lake To Inject Rs. 10,202.55 Crore In Reliance Jio
Silver Lake has bought a 2.08 percent stake in Jio platforms. The company has announced that it will invest Rs. 10, 202.55 crore in India's largest telecom operator operations. For the unaware, Silver Lake has increased its investment size in just one month. Earlier, the company has bought a 1.15 percent stake in Jio, and in just one month, it has announced its plans to buy more stake in the operator.
Vista Equity Partner To Buy 2.32% Stake In Jio Platforms
Vista Equity has also shared its plans to invest Rs. 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio on May 8. The company is buying a 2.32 percent stake in Jio platforms.
General Atlantic To Purchase 1.34% Stake In Reliance Jio
The other US firm General Atlantic has bought a 1.34 percent stake for Rs. 6,598.38 crore. "This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs. 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs. 5.16 lakh crore," Reliance Jio said.
KKR Buying 2.32% Stake In Reliance Jio
KKR has become the fifth investor in Jio platforms. The company bought 2.32 percent in Reliance Jio with an investment of Rs. 11,367 crore.
Abu Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund Mubadala Investment Announces To Buy 1.85 percent Stake In Jio
Abu Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund Mubadala Investment announced that it will inject 9,093.60 crore to buy 1.85 percent stake in Jio platforms.
ADIA To Buy 1.16% Stake In Jio
ADIA has recently shared its plans to purchase a 1.87 percent stake in Jio platforms. The company is planning to infuse Rs. 5,683.5 crore.
TPG And L Catterton To Invest Rs. 6,441 Crore In Reliance Jio Platforms
On June 13, 2020, Reliance Jio has announced that TPG and L Catterton to buy 0.93 percent and 0.39 percent equity share in Jio platforms. The companies are investing Rs. 4,546.80 crore and Rs.1,894.50 crore in Jio's platforms.
