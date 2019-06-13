Now Vodafone Users Can Make And Receive Calls Via Amazon Echo News oi-Priyanka Dua

There is good news for Vodafone customers in the UK as they can now make and receive calls via Amazon Echo devices from any of their contacts using their existing mobile phone plan.

''Vodafone UK customers can now tap into their mobile call allowances, doing away with their landlines, and through an integrated address book make or receive calls over Alexa devices in the home," Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK said.

"Every day Alexa connects customers with the people who matter most to them and today we're making it even easier to do that with the introduction of Alexa calling with Vodafone OneNumber," said Brian Oliver, Director of Alexa Communication.

"Users Can Share Texts With Vodafone OneNumber

In addition to Vodafone OneNumber, customers can share their mobile plan's allowance of data, minutes and texts with multiple devices such as their Alexa or smartwatch.

As Vodafone OneNumber can connect multiple devices, customers have both the freedom to use the device which is most useful to them at any given time - whether they're out for a morning run, catching up on emails in a coffee shop or want to go hands free in the kitchen - and the convenience of using their existing mobile phone plan on their chosen device. Making or receiving calls with Vodafone OneNumber on an Alexa-enabled device is simple - just ask. For example: "Alexa, call mum".

Link Mobile Phone Number to Alexa Account

By simply linking their mobile phone number to their Alexa account, customers can enjoy hands-free calling - without needing to stop what they are doing and pick up the phone. So whether they're busy with housework or cooking a meal they will be able to stay connected. Alexa calling with Vodafone OneNumber also gives customers peace of mind, meaning they can still keep in touch if they lose their smartphone or run out of battery. What's more, if they need help they can call emergency service numbers directly through their Alexa speaker.

However customers can decide which of their Echo devices will ring and they can turn inbound ringing on or off, any time they choose.