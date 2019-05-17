How to get 1GB data at Rs.16 from Vodafone News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone has other plans of Rs. 33, Rs.49 and Rs.98 which provide 500MB, 1GB, and 3GB data for 28 days.

Telecom operator Vodafone has reportedly launched, 'Filmy Recharge' prepaid plan of Rs.16 which is applicable for only 24 hours.

According to a TelecomTalk report, the new Filmy Recharge by Vodafone ships 1GB 2G/3G/4G data, however, this plan does not offer any SMS and calling benefit.

Apart from this plan Vodafone also provides internet pack of Rs. 29, where the user gets 500MB data for 28 days, another pack of Rs.47 offers 3GB data for one day, Rs. 92 pack offers 6GB data for seven days.

Besides Vodafone has other plans of Rs. 33, Rs.49 and Rs.98 which provide 500MB, 1GB, and 3GB data for 28 days.

Vodafone also announced free doorstep delivery of SIM to its prepaid customers. Under this offer, the company is providing 4G Sim, unlimited local and STD calls along with national roaming and free local and STD SMS to its customers. Initially, the customer has to perform the recharge of Rs. 249. The Rs. 249 comes with 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has revived nearly 90 percent of its network in 10 affected Districts of Odisha which were impacted by cyclone Fani. Over 2600 sites are now operational connecting people in these cyclone-hit areas.

The company has managed to simultaneously restore 85 percent of broadband connectivity enabling its 3G and 4G users to use data services. Having quickly restored high levels of connectivity across 2G, 3G and 4G networks, VIL is also enabling users of other operators to latch onto its network through ICR voice during this critical period.

Highlights

Vodafone has launched, 'Filmy Recharge' prepaid plan of Rs.16 which is applicable for only 24 hours.

The new Filmy Recharge by Vodafone ships 1GB 2G/3G/4G data.

Vodafone has other plans of Rs. 33, Rs.49 and Rs.98 which provide 500MB, 1GB, and 3GB data for 28 days.