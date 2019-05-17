ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to get 1GB data at Rs.16 from Vodafone

    Vodafone has other plans of Rs. 33, Rs.49 and Rs.98 which provide 500MB, 1GB, and 3GB data for 28 days.

    By
    |

    Telecom operator Vodafone has reportedly launched, 'Filmy Recharge' prepaid plan of Rs.16 which is applicable for only 24 hours.

    How to get 1GB data at Rs.16 from Vodafone

     

    According to a TelecomTalk report, the new Filmy Recharge by Vodafone ships 1GB 2G/3G/4G data, however, this plan does not offer any SMS and calling benefit.

    Apart from this plan Vodafone also provides internet pack of Rs. 29, where the user gets 500MB data for 28 days, another pack of Rs.47 offers 3GB data for one day, Rs. 92 pack offers 6GB data for seven days.

    Besides Vodafone has other plans of Rs. 33, Rs.49 and Rs.98 which provide 500MB, 1GB, and 3GB data for 28 days.

    Vodafone also announced free doorstep delivery of SIM to its prepaid customers. Under this offer, the company is providing 4G Sim, unlimited local and STD calls along with national roaming and free local and STD SMS to its customers. Initially, the customer has to perform the recharge of Rs. 249. The Rs. 249 comes with 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days.

    Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has revived nearly 90 percent of its network in 10 affected Districts of Odisha which were impacted by cyclone Fani. Over 2600 sites are now operational connecting people in these cyclone-hit areas.

    The company has managed to simultaneously restore 85 percent of broadband connectivity enabling its 3G and 4G users to use data services. Having quickly restored high levels of connectivity across 2G, 3G and 4G networks, VIL is also enabling users of other operators to latch onto its network through ICR voice during this critical period.

    Highlights

    Vodafone has launched, 'Filmy Recharge' prepaid plan of Rs.16 which is applicable for only 24 hours.

    The new Filmy Recharge by Vodafone ships 1GB 2G/3G/4G data.

    Vodafone has other plans of Rs. 33, Rs.49 and Rs.98 which provide 500MB, 1GB, and 3GB data for 28 days.

    Read More About: vodafone prepaid postpaid plans
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue