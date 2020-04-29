ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mask Wearing Asteroid Approaching Earth At High Speed; New Problem To Deal With?

    By
    |

    We're about to witness another cosmic event today, April 29. An asteroid named 1998 OR2 is expected to flyby Earth at a distance of 6.2 million km away. As far as the distance seems, it's quite a close brush with our planet, which has been dubbed as a Potentially Hazardous Object or PHO. However, the asteroid won't harm the Earth.

    Mask Wearing Asteroid Approaching Earth At High Speed
    source  

     

    Massive Asteroid Details

    According to the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, the 1998 OR2 will harmlessly flyby the Earth today, giving us a chance to witness a cosmic event. Initially, the observatory observed the asteroid on April 13 and continued observing it till April 23. However, at this point, it was no longer visible from the observatory itself.

    The observation from the scientists noted that the asteroid is at least 2 km in diameter and rotates once every 4.1 hours. This easily places the asteroid in the PHO group as any asteroid that is bigger than 140 meters and comes within 8 million km of Earth orbit is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object.

    Is It Dangerous?

    Although astronomers have grouped the asteroid 1998 OR2 as potentially hazardous, it is expected to flyby without causing any harm. At the same time, NASA noted that if the asteroid did impact the Earth, it is large enough to cause global effects.

    Mask Wearing Asteroid Approaching Earth At High Speed
    source  

    However, there is no immediate threat or impact detected to worry about. What's more, scientists have joked that the latest image of the asteroid looks like it's wearing a mask due to the dust and debris around it or possible due to the global pandemic on Earth.

     

    At the same time, researchers are stressing the importance of knowing the radar measurements to help future studies. "In 2079, asteroid 1998 OR2 will pass Earth about 3.5 times closer than it will this year, so it is important to know its orbit precisely," Flaviane Venditti, a research scientist at the Arecibo Observatory said.

    How To Watch Live?

    Interested viewers can see the asteroid flyby on various websites. The Virtual Telescope is one of the sites where the entire event will be telecasted live, allowing users to stream it. The flyby is expected to occur around 6 AM ET, according to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science nasa
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X