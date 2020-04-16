Just In
- 1 hr ago Doom Eternal Performance On Various GPUs At Different Resolutions
-
- 3 hrs ago Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs Other Premium Mid-Range Smartphones Under 40,000
- 8 hrs ago Coronavirus Lockdown Could Cripple Smartphone Industry; Supply Chains To Take Major Hit
- 8 hrs ago Xiaomi Might Increase Prices Of Upcoming Flagship Devices In India
Don't Miss
- Finance Common Forms For Post Office Small Savings Scheme
- Automobiles Honda Teases The BS6 Jazz Facelift Ahead Of Launch — Gets An LED Headlight Unit
- Education List Of Free Open Access Resources For Students Approved AICTE
- Movies Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Ram, Empuraan & So On: Mohanlal Films To Watch Out For In 2020!
- News Vladimir Putin, Xi slam attempts to blame China for late COVID-19 response
- Lifestyle Panchayat Is About Rural India But Jitendra Kumar’s Clothes Represent Corporate Culture
- Sports Sports ministry holds virtual meeting with 11 NSFs, discusses future plans
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In Summer
NASA Finds Earth-Size Habitable-Zone Exoplanet In Older Kepler Data
NASA astronomers have found a new planet that is nearly the same size as the Earth and falls in NASA's habitable-zone. This means that liquid water could exist on the planet's surface, which means it could even sustain life, a new study finds. The planet- Kepler-1649c, is 300 light-years away from Earth.
NASA Discovers New Habitable-Zone Planet
NASA notes that the Kepler-1649c orbits a star that's about one-fourth the size of our Sun. The exciting factor here is that out of over 2,000 planets discovered using the Kepler Space Telescope, this planet is found to be very similar to Earth, both in size and estimated temperature as well.
What's interesting is that that astronomers discovered the Kepler-1649c planet when looking through the old observations from the Kepler Space Telescope, which the agency retired in 2018. The Kepler mission was ended as it ran out of fuel, but scientists are still making remarkable discoveries as they continue to examine the data gathered over the years.
"This intriguing, distant world gives us even greater hope that a second Earth lies among the stars, waiting to be found," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's science mission directorate in Washington, D.C. in a blog post.
It should be noted that many other exoplanets are estimated to be nearer to Earth in size. There are a few that are closer in terms of temperature. However, NASA points out that there is no other exoplanet that is closer to Earth in both of these values and also lies in the habitable zone of its system.
Is Life Possible On Kepler-1649c?
"The data gathered by missions like Kepler and our Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite [TESS] will continue to yield amazing discoveries as the science community refines its abilities to look for promising planets year after year," Zurbuchen added.
The data reveals that the Kepler-1649c exoplanet is only 1.06 times larger than the Earth. The amount of starlight it receives from its star is about 75% of the amount of light Earth receives from our Sun, which means that the exoplanet's temperature may be similar to our planet's, as well.
However, unlike Earth, the Kepler-1649c planet orbits a red dwarf. This type of star is known for stellar flare-ups that may be quite challenging environmentally for any potential life, NASA noted.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,580
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
54,153
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
20,599
-
43,250
-
32,440
-
16,190
-
12,985