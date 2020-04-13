ENGLISH

    NASA Revisits Pillars Of Creation Via Hubble Telescope; Captures Infrared Images

    NASA has given us one of the most iconic views of our cosmos. The Hubble Space Telescope has beamed back an incredible view of the 'Pillars of Creation'. This time, the Hubble telescope has sent the latest image of the structure of the Eagle Nebula.

    The Hubble telescope has been pivotal equipment to understand the cosmos and capture its mysteries. "Human eyes can see only a small portion of the range of radiation given off by the objects around us. We call this wide array of radiation the electromagnetic spectrum, and the part we can see visible light," explains the NASA blog post.

    Pillars Of Creation

    The Hubble telescope image has allowed researchers to revisit the most iconic and popular images, namely the Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation. The image shows the radiating glow of the pillars in infrared light. In fact, the infrared light can be seen piercing through the dust and gas. It gives the pillars a blueish shadow.

    Looking back, the same Pillars of Creation was captured in 1995, which consisted of three different images compiled using visible light. It showed the pillars in the Eagle Nebula emitting cool hydrogen gas and other cosmic dust. NASA has once again revisited the pillars with an infrared version.

    The Eagle Nebula is roughly 7,000 light-years from Earth consisting mainly of a nursery for stars in the Serpens constellation. It should be noted that this isn't the first time that NASA has gone back to capture the Eagle Nebula's pillars. Back in 2015, astronomers assembled a more detailed image captured in visible light.

    At the same time, NASA is gearing up to launch the next-most-advanced telescope to better understand our galaxy and beyond. The James Webb telescope is the next-gen instrument that is believed to be future-proof. Recently, NASA tested the full deployment of its mirror, gearing up for the liftoff.

    Read More About: news science nasa
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
