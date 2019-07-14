Everything You Should Know About Mediatek i700 Platform News oi-Priyanka Dua

MediaTek has recently launched its new AI IoT platform i700, which features high-speed edge AI computation for rapid image recognition. The new platform will be globally available starting in 2020.

The new AI platform can be used in different scenarios including smart building, smart manufacturing, and smart city. As an integrated platform encompassing CPU, GPU, ISP, and a dedicated AI processing unit, it enables customers to accelerate the development of AI-enabled consumer IoT products.

i700 Supports Dual Camera Set-Up

It supports camera configurations of up to a single 32MP camera or a 24MP+16MP dual-camera setup. It also supports accurate, zero-latency image recognition on 30fps videos shot on a 32MP camera, as well as high-speed recognition on high-resolution 120fps slow-motion videos.

Furthermore, the upgraded tri-core ISP comes with14-bit RAW and 10-bit YUV processing, while the AI Face Detection engine enables fast facial recognition.

The new platform is powered by an octa-core CPU, which includes two 2.2GHz ARM Cortex-A75 cores and six 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A55 cores, operating alongside an IMG 9XM-HP8 ISP that is clocked at 970MHz.

The new AI IoT platform supports CorePilot, which ensures processing resources are allocated efficiently across all cores for maximum performance and battery efficiency, the company claims.

For connectivity, the supports 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0. It also supports a mobile network modem of up to Cat.12, in which 4x4 MIMO and tri-band carrier aggregation ensure that customer product deliver stable and high-speed connectivity.

Dedicated AI Processor

An improved AI engine comprising a dedicated dual-core AI processor, AI Accelerator and AI Face Detection Engine is embedded in the platform.

Combined, the new components enable the platform to perform AI computations five times faster the predecessor i500.

In addition, it is compatible with Google's Android Neural Networks API, it provides an open platform for customers and device manufacturers to take full advantage of common industry frameworks including TensorFlow, TF Lite, Caffe and Caffe2 when developing new applications.

The latest MediaTek i700 platform is an integrated solution combining MediaTek's wide breadth of expertise such as in multimedia, wireless communications, and AI.

