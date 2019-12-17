MediaTek To Focus On 5G, AI And IoT In 2020 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has announced that it will focus on 5G, AI, and IoT technologies in 2020 to offer new-age experiences to its mobile and non-mobile users. The firm intimated that nearly 32 to 37 percent of revenue is coming from mobile computing (smartphones and tablets).

"India has been a key growth market for us both in terms of business value proposition and talent pool. We have a strong R&D team in India, and we plan to continue developing global and India-specific products around our key focus areas - mobile, home and, auto, "Anku Jain, MD, MediaTek India said in a statement.

"Being a 5G leader with flagship 5G chips in the market, we are also looking at making these premium experiences accessible across the mid-tier category. Tapping the potential of India's fast-growing gaming market is also going to be a priority," he added.

Furthermore, the company has invested nearly $2 billion in R &D in 2019 and has partnered with Intel to launch 5G modem to personal computers. Under this partnership, Intel is working with MediaTek on the 5G solution for deployment in key consumer and commercial laptop segments.

For the unaware, at present, the company powers smartphones of almost all leading brands. It includes Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Sony, Microsoft, and LG. In addition, the company is providing its chips to automobiles, cameras, smart bulb sockets, tablets, and audio systems.

To recall, the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched its Y19 with MediaTek Helio P65. The P65 features an octa-core processor. According to the company, it offers multi-camera capabilities, face unlock security through a front-facing camera. Besides, it will offer a fingerprint sensor at the back.

