Nokia 2.3 Official Website Listing Live: India Launch Imminent
HMD Global introduced its budget offering - the Nokia 2.3 in Egypt earlier this month. The company then teased its launch in the Indian market via Twitter. The budget offering comes with a unibody plastic design and packs some decent set of internals. Now, the Nokia 2.3 India launch is confirmed via another official listing.
Nokia 2.3 Listed Online
The Nokia 2.3's official page has now gone live on the company's official website. The device is listed with 'Discover the power of AI' tagline. With it getting listed on the company's official site, we can expect its arrival sometime soon in the country.
It is worth mentioning that the device is launched with 109 euros price tag which roughly translates to Rs. 8,600. So, we can expect to price below Rs. 10,000. Also, the device is launched in three different shades which include Cyan Green, Sand, Charcoal.
Nokia 2.3 Hardware And Software Features
The Nokia 2.3 is an entry-segment device that sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass. It offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
At the rear, there is a dual-camera setup housing a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. The notch upfront accommodates a 5MP selfie snapper with an f/2.4 aperture.
In terms of processor, the Nokia 2.3 makes use of a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset that has a 2GHz clock speed. The chipset is clubbed with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, 2GBB RAM, and 32GB native storage. It supports up to 512GB microSD card.
The handset ships with Android Pie OS and offers a stock Android UI experience. Connectivity-wise, it offers a microUSB port, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rounding off the specification sheet is a 4,000 mAh battery.
