ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nobel Prize Winner Michel Mayor Says Colonizing Other Planets Isn’t Practical

    By
    |

    Numerous researches have proposed the possibility of humans moving to a neighboring or an exoplanet. But Swiss Nobel laureate Michel Mayor says that humans won't be migrating to another planet. The reason being it would take too long to get to a planet that's outside the Earth's Solar System. "It's completely crazy," he notes.

    Michel Mayor Says Colonizing Other Planets Isn’t Practical

     

    Mayor Insists Caring For Earth

    Mayor and his colleague Didier Queloz were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics and Cosmology. The duo's research is based on refining techniques to detect exoplanets. However, while talking about exoplanets, Mayor makes it clear that humans will not migrate there. "These planets are much, much too far away. Even in the very optimistic case of a liveable planet that is not too far, say a few dozen light-years, which is not a lot, it's in the neighborhood, the time to go there is considerable," he told AFP.

    Mayor also noted that using the current means of space exploration would take hundreds of millions of days to reach an exoplanet. "We must take care of our planet, it is very beautiful and still absolutely liveable," he insists. The Nobel Prize winner urges to kill statements that agree to move to a new liveable planet if it's not possible on Earth.

    Michel Mayor Says Colonizing Other Planets Isn’t Practical

    Michel Mayor Wins Nobel Prize For Physics

    Mayor and his colleague Queloz played a leading role in discovering a planet outside the Earth's solar system back in 1995. They used custom-made instruments for their observation in southern France. A professor at the Geneva University, Mayor was instrumental in starting a revolution in astronomy. His then doctorate student, Queloz, joined hands to discover over 4,000 exoplanets in the Milky Way.

     

    Till their discovery, the notion of exoplanets was mainly in science fiction! "We look for planets which are the closest (to us), which could resemble Earth. Together with my colleague we started this search for planets, we showed it was possible to study them," Mayor said.

    When asked about life on other planets, Mayor said it's left to the next generation to answer that question. Mayor says that the only way to find an answer is to develop techniques that can detect life at such a large distance. Surely, the Nobel Prize winner has inspired researchers to keep exploring the mysteries of the universe.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: science news space
    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue