Nobel Prize Winner Michel Mayor Says Colonizing Other Planets Isn’t Practical News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Numerous researches have proposed the possibility of humans moving to a neighboring or an exoplanet. But Swiss Nobel laureate Michel Mayor says that humans won't be migrating to another planet. The reason being it would take too long to get to a planet that's outside the Earth's Solar System. "It's completely crazy," he notes.

Mayor Insists Caring For Earth

Mayor and his colleague Didier Queloz were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics and Cosmology. The duo's research is based on refining techniques to detect exoplanets. However, while talking about exoplanets, Mayor makes it clear that humans will not migrate there. "These planets are much, much too far away. Even in the very optimistic case of a liveable planet that is not too far, say a few dozen light-years, which is not a lot, it's in the neighborhood, the time to go there is considerable," he told AFP.

Mayor also noted that using the current means of space exploration would take hundreds of millions of days to reach an exoplanet. "We must take care of our planet, it is very beautiful and still absolutely liveable," he insists. The Nobel Prize winner urges to kill statements that agree to move to a new liveable planet if it's not possible on Earth.

Michel Mayor Wins Nobel Prize For Physics

Mayor and his colleague Queloz played a leading role in discovering a planet outside the Earth's solar system back in 1995. They used custom-made instruments for their observation in southern France. A professor at the Geneva University, Mayor was instrumental in starting a revolution in astronomy. His then doctorate student, Queloz, joined hands to discover over 4,000 exoplanets in the Milky Way.

Till their discovery, the notion of exoplanets was mainly in science fiction! "We look for planets which are the closest (to us), which could resemble Earth. Together with my colleague we started this search for planets, we showed it was possible to study them," Mayor said.

When asked about life on other planets, Mayor said it's left to the next generation to answer that question. Mayor says that the only way to find an answer is to develop techniques that can detect life at such a large distance. Surely, the Nobel Prize winner has inspired researchers to keep exploring the mysteries of the universe.

