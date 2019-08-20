Wonder How Earth Appears To Aliens? This Study Might Have The Answer News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Life beyond Earth has always been an intriguing concept for humans. And with the technology advancing, the scientists are coming across numerous findings. We always lookout for ways to grab a glimpse of aliens or extraterrestrial living beings. But have you ever wondered how we appear to them or to be precise how Earth looks like to them? Well, a new study might have found the answer.

The Study:

A study conducted by a team of scientists has revealed how the Earth appears to the aliens living light-years away. The team of astronomers utilized at least 10,000 images from such potential planets harboring alien life.

How Was The Study Conducted?

Scientists used NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite to get these images. As the satellite is placed strategically between the Earth and the Sun, it can capture portions of the planet that receive daylight.

This data was then used to calculate specific wavelengths every few hours. A report from sciencemag.org suggests, the images were captured during the years 2016 and 2017, "at specific wavelengths every one or two hours".

Once the data was collected, they were further deduced to get information on a particular wavelength. The images collected were reduced "into a small brightness reading for each wavelength". The final output was then analyzed on the basis curves and was compared with the original images.

The team then sorted this data to look for the areas that have land and water. The areas with the land that relates closely to Earth were selected and "adjusted for the 24-hour rotation of the Earth". The latest findings give us an insight on our planet's appearance to the celestial bodies and also increase the likelihood of their existence.

