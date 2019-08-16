Earth-Like Planets Could Be Harboring Aliens Close To Our Solar System News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Scientists might have figured out several Earth-like habitable planets in the universe. A new study gives an insight on such planets which are likely orbiting around Sun-like stars. The new study has no doubt increased the scope of finding alien life in the outer space, but also an opportunity to fathom unknown planets.

How Was The Study Conducted?

Thousands of unknown planets waiting outside our solar system have been found orbiting around their suns by Nasa's Kepler Space Telescope. The findings have not been made overnight, rather it took around 10 years for the telescope to scan the sky for transit events.

It kept a track of the slightest dips in light which occur when a planet comes in front of a star. This eventually gave the astronomers an idea about the characteristics and the size of those planets.

Moreover, the primary aim is to find out the planets that might sustain aliens and are habitable like Earth. Also, how close are these planets to Earth and whether they receive enough light to provide energy for life.

B. Ford, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State and one of the leaders of the research team said, "Kepler discovered planets with a wide variety of sizes, compositions and orbits". He added "We want to use those discoveries to improve our understanding of planet formation and to plan future missions to search for planets that might be habitable. However, simply counting exoplanets of a given size or orbital distance is misleading, since it's much harder to find small planets far from their star than to find large planets close to their star."

For further understanding, the scientists developed a model using which they were able to create an imaginary universe with stars and planets. The next step was to see how many of them were picked up and missed by the Kepler Space Telescope.

"We used the final catalog of planets identified by Kepler and improved star properties from the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft to build our simulations," said Danley Hsu, a graduate student at Penn State and the first author of the paper.

What Do The New Observations indicate?

The latest study indicates the presence of aliens in the universe which we have been speculating since ages. Now, the scientists will be able to look for habitable planets throughout the universe. Moreover, the probability of the existence of such planets measuring between three-quarters and one-and-a-half times as big as the Earth has increased exponentially. It shouldn't be long enough we have some accurate details on such planets and stars harboring aliens.

