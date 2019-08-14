ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    1860 Ft Asteroid On Collision Course With Earth

    By
    |

    NASA has tracked a gigantic asteroid that skimmed Earth just by a margin of under five million light-years. Called 2006 QQ23, the space rock is moving at the speed of 10,400 miles per hour and poses a major threat to the Earth. Following are the details:

    1860 Ft Asteroid On Collision Course With Earth

     

    Is 2006 QQ23 Asteroid Dangerous?

    While the asteroid missed the Earth by millions of miles, NASA believes it would have some major damaging effect on our planet. According to the astronomers, the impact on collision will wreak havoc with a force of over 500 times that of the atomic bomb explosion that affected Hiroshima. This is said to put the lives of more than millions at risk.

    The asteroid is close to the size of a 100-storey building and a video has been shared with the model of the asteroid. The video suggests the asteroid is 1860 feet in diameter at its widest point and is orbiting close to Earth. This asteroid skimmed past Earth on 10th August and is reported to be the first to have the closest encounter with Earth.

    Is It Going To Hit The Earth?

    Going by the new findings, it might be a possibility that this asteroid could collide with Earth, however, it is unknown by when. As per Danica Remy, president of B612 Foundation (a non-profit organization), "It's 100 percent certain that we're going to get hit, but we're not 100 percent certain when." She further added, "The real issue is that we need to have an inventory of all the asteroids."

    This is not the first time any gigantic asteroid has passed the Earth's surface. But, NASA has not yet discovered any such asteroid which is potentially hazardous to Earth. And with the massive 2006 QQ2 being observed passing close to Earth, it raises concern amongst the scientists.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: science nasa news space
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue