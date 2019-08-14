1860 Ft Asteroid On Collision Course With Earth News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

NASA has tracked a gigantic asteroid that skimmed Earth just by a margin of under five million light-years. Called 2006 QQ23, the space rock is moving at the speed of 10,400 miles per hour and poses a major threat to the Earth. Following are the details:

Is 2006 QQ23 Asteroid Dangerous?

While the asteroid missed the Earth by millions of miles, NASA believes it would have some major damaging effect on our planet. According to the astronomers, the impact on collision will wreak havoc with a force of over 500 times that of the atomic bomb explosion that affected Hiroshima. This is said to put the lives of more than millions at risk.

The asteroid is close to the size of a 100-storey building and a video has been shared with the model of the asteroid. The video suggests the asteroid is 1860 feet in diameter at its widest point and is orbiting close to Earth. This asteroid skimmed past Earth on 10th August and is reported to be the first to have the closest encounter with Earth.

Is It Going To Hit The Earth?

Going by the new findings, it might be a possibility that this asteroid could collide with Earth, however, it is unknown by when. As per Danica Remy, president of B612 Foundation (a non-profit organization), "It's 100 percent certain that we're going to get hit, but we're not 100 percent certain when." She further added, "The real issue is that we need to have an inventory of all the asteroids."

This is not the first time any gigantic asteroid has passed the Earth's surface. But, NASA has not yet discovered any such asteroid which is potentially hazardous to Earth. And with the massive 2006 QQ2 being observed passing close to Earth, it raises concern amongst the scientists.

