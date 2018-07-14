Microsoft 365 receives Whiteboard Windows 10 app and a free version Teams

Microsoft 365 which is the company's bundled productivity solutions has received a slew of announcements to mark its one year anniversary. The Microsoft 365 includes products such as Windows 10, Office 365, and the official Enterprise and official Enterprise Mobility and Security suite. The company has introduced AI capabilities in a number of Office 365 functionalities, a new version of Teams which is a rival app of Slack, a new Workplace Analytics solution along with the Microsoft Whiteboard app for the Windows 10.

The Redmond giant has also introduced the Whiteboard app which is now available widely for the Windows 10 users. The Whiteboard app is a digital collaboration platform which is used for sharing creative and ideas in the form of drawings, images, text notes, and others. The Whiteboard is a suitable platform for the Surface hub which is the company's huge digital whiteboard.

Microsoft has also released the Preview version of the new Workplace Analytics solution that utilized Microsoft's Graphs' collaboration insights for the tasks like organizing meetings, creative time slots for the focused work along with a new nudge feature.

Microsoft has also introduced a new free version of Teams. Teams is a competitor of the office workspace Slack. The free version of Teams brings a number of collaborative work tools along with some productivity features. The free version of teams is available in a wide range of languages over 40 languages to be precise. However, the free version misses on the features that are available on the premium version. Following are the features that will be available with the free version of the Teams:

1. Native voice calling and video calling for one-on-one chats, meetings and group conversations.

2. 10GB of Team file storage along with 2GB of personal cloud storage for every Team member.

3. Full support for Online Office apps like PowerPoint and Word etc.

4. Unlimited integration with approximately over 140 business apps like Adobe and Evernote

5. Unlimited chat messages and search

Team members will now also be able to create live and on-demand events in Microsoft 365. This is possible with the new AI-powered capabilities which introduce features like speaker timeline that utilizes facial recognition for detecting the speaker. Along with that, the speech-to-text transcription, time-coding, transcript search and closed captions are now available.