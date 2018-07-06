Microsoft affordable Surface tablets could be powered by Intel Pentium processors

Microsoft's Surface series of convertibles has received appreciation for its devices which features a combination of portability and power-packed specs. The devices, on the other hand, have always been on the steeper side. Hence, the reports of Microsoft's affordable range of Surface tablet has come as not only a surprise but is also welcomed with open arms.

As per some reports from the web, users who are waiting eagerly for an affordable Surface tablet might be disappointed with the device in terms of performance, the reason being is the company's plan to power the affordable Surface range with an Intel Pentium processor. The reports further suggest that the along with the integration of the Intel Pentium series of processors the Surface devices have different models in the development phase. The low-budget Surface variant will feature an

Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Gemini Lake processor which will be clocked at 1.1 GHz. When it comes for the high-end Surface devices it will be backed either by Pentium Gold 4410Y Kaby clocked at a higher 1.6GHz. The processor is suitable for performing basic tasks such as surfing, document processing along with media consumption; however, the users who want to use graphic-rich content could be slightly disappointed in terms of the performance of the affordable Surface devices.

Further, the affordable Surface tablet has also cleared FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and will available with a cheaper stylus to compete with the iPad Pro. The Microsoft's new upcoming affordable Surface device is said to be the successor of company's infamous Surface 3 and are expected to feature a 10-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface devices will be available in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants. Also, there are some reports that an LTE version could be the next in the line.

It is also speculated that the affordable Surface tablets might feature 64GB internal storage whereas the high-end variant will feature 128GB storage. The affordable Surface tablet might be available at a price range of $400, approximately Rs 27,534 and is expected that the device might ship with a cheaper cover, a stylus, and a mouse. The device will run on 64-bit Windows 10, however, this is not a concrete information and there is also no expected timeline given by the company.