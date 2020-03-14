Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Leaves Board Of Directors To Increase Philanthropic Efforts News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is stepping down from its board of directors. On March 13, 1976, Microsoft went public and Bill Gates became part of the board of directors. Exactly 40 years later, he is stepping down. Gates said that he will now be channeling his time and resources on his philanthropic efforts in global health and more.

Gates Steps Down

Looking back, Gates founded Microsoft in 1975 and created the iconic Windows platform. He stepped back from the day-to-day operations in 2008 but continued to serve as the chairman of the board till 2014. And now, he would be leaving the board as well.

"I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve - Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway - to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change," Gates explained in a LinkedIn post.

He said that he would be spending more time working with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was founded in 2000. Today, the Foundation is reportedly the largest private foundation in the world with an endowment of nearly $50 billion. Considering that Gates has joined the battle against the coronavirus, the timing seems quite apt.

Presently, Microsoft is under the leadership of Satya Nadella and is currently a trillion-dollar company. Nadella won't be totally cut off from Gates even after steps away from the company. Gates will continue to serve as the Technology Advisor to Nadella and others.

Best Mobiles in India