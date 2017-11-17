Microsoft outs Windows 10 Build 17040 for Redstone 4 update

Microsoft has outed a new Windows 10 preview build for the Redstone 4 update, which will come next year. Users in the Fast Ring can Skip Ahead to the update and try out the new features.

Windows 10 build 17040 brings along several new features such as new options in the Settings app, using which one can adjust the brightness of SDR content on HDR displays.

"Starting with Build 17040, Windows now lets you adjust how bright SDR content appears when running in HDR mode on the desktop. On an HDR capable system, you will see a slider in the 'HDR and advanced color settings' page under Settings > System > Display. This is one of the improvements to HDR image quality that we have planned based on feedback from Insiders," states Microsoft in a blog post.

Besides this, Microsoft is also adding a new section called 'Ease of Access' in Settings that lets users configure cursors, pointers, and touch feedback.

Windows 10 build 17040 has made a few refinements to the touch keyboard as well. For example, the wide keyboard now has support for shape writing. This feature is already available in many languages, and more languages will be added in the coming updates.

Additionally, some improvements have been made to gestures. Microsoft has introduced a new insertion gesture that allows users to add space between words and letters with a tiny mark as well as a new commit shape that has the look of a 90-degree angle bracketing the end of the text.

Apart from all these, there has been many changes, improvements, and fixes. You can check all of them out here.