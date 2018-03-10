Microsoft Pix is out for iOS allows you to save a contact

Microsoft Pix the camera app is getting an update, following which the app will integrate the iOS camera app along with professional social networking sites like LinkedIn. According to the reports from Beebom the update has started rolling out from Friday and available for download at the App Store.

The report further suggests that the app acquired the ability to scan the documents back in September 2017, however, the latest update enables the app to save the information to a users iPhone's contacts app or to a user's list of connection on LinkedIn.

Microsoft has been rolling out some interesting updates and features lately. In one of our earlier articles, we covered about the recent research "Soundscape" which the company said was being developed for the Visually challenged users. The Soundscape provides information about a user's surroundings using synthesized binaural audio which then creates the effect of a 3D sound. The Soundscape app then uses the 3D audio cues to enrich ambient awareness and also provide a new way for the visually impaired users to relate to their surrounding environment.

The Soundscape research project explores the use of an innovative audio-based technology that enables visually challenged customers to navigate on their own. You can read the complete story by clicking this link.

Also in earlier events, Microsoft and Talview collaborated to introduce the application of artificial intelligence and Machine Learning in recruitment, with a Talent Assistant Chatbot. The Chatbot is built on Microsoft's Bot Framework. The key benefits of signing-up with Talview are that the bot allows for a major reduction in man-hours spent in the recruitment funnel. Moreover, it identifies and fast-tracks only the best candidates to the next phase of the recruitment process. The bot also helps create an impact on employer marketing and messaging which assists in connecting the candidate to a company's brand immediately. Read the complete story here.