Microsoft rolls out child-friendly features to its Launcher and Edge on Android

Microsoft has recently rolled out a whole new set of child-friendly features to some of its mobile software. With the new release, the company plans on providing the children a secure environment when they go online. As per Microsoft, the new feature will make it "easier and safer for families to interact with technology and each other". So, let's get to the list and see what all features Microsoft has introduced to ensure a child's safety.

Microsoft Launcher android update:

Microsoft is working towards updating its Launcher app based on Android platform to help parents keep a tab on their children. As a part of this update, parents will be able to see that where their kids are and also what apps they have been using along with the duration they are spending on an app. Last month this feature was rolled out to the beta version of the Microsoft launcher and is expected to be available for the stable channel soon. However, users need to first set up a Microsoft family group consisting of the accounts that will be able to use the feature.

Site blocking in Edge on Android Platform:

The above-mentioned update has just started rolling out to the Microsoft Edge web-browser on Android platform. As per the company, it is extending Edge's existing site-blocking feature to the Android devices which are signed in to the Microsoft family list. With this latest update, parents will get the ability to block or unblock any website on their child's Android smartphones using their own PCS. The children, on the other hand, will have no ability to change the settings on their device.

MSN Kids:

Microsoft has also announced a child-friendly news website that is named MSN kids. This website will bring curated news content suitable for the kids of elementary and middle school age group.

"The site offers editorially curated, age-appropriate news and features from partner publishers such as Time for Kids, Popular Science, Sports Illustrated for Kids, National Geographic, and USA TODAY"

With the release of these updates, Microsoft says that the initiative will provide "a place for kids to learn about the world in a safe, trustworthy and fun environment".