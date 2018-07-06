Microsoft’s Movies and TV will soon be available for Android and iOS platform

Microsoft, the Redmond giant has a number of apps under its umbrella which are pretty useful for the users and are available for its Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile platform. However, the company has recently announced that it would stop working on the mobile platform and is now working towards porting the already available apps along with some new apps to the mobile OSes (Operating Systems).

According to a report by the Windows Central, Microsoft will be making its Movies and TV app available for the Android and iOS platforms. The app is currently available on Windows 10 PC, Xbox, and the previously available Windows 10 mobile. The report further suggests that Microsoft is developing the app as an incentive for the users to purchase Microsoft Store content as the users will now have more ways to watch the content. Most of the users nowadays are preferring and also shifting over to streaming content services like Netflix, Amazon Prime videos, and others. However, there is still a whole set of content which is not available immediately to stream. These apps are expected to fill that gap and also add to Microsoft's Store revenue.

In addition to this, the Redmond giant is also ready to announce that it will soon be a part of Movies anywhere program. The Movies Anywhere feature allows a user to view content that is purchased from different supported digital stores across their devices. For example, if a user buys a movie from Android then they can watch the same movie in Google Play with the Movies anywhere as Google and Apple both support the Movies anywhere feature.

At this moment, there is no information available on the release date for all these apps. As per some sources, there is no tentative date for the release of the apps and users should not expect them anytime soon and the apps are expected to show up when they will be ready for the users.

