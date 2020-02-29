Microsoft To Remove Cortana From Android Launcher App News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft is bringing in a few changes to its voice assistant service Cortana. Unlike its counterparts Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, Cortana's user base is relatively low. But that's about to change now. Microsoft has announced plans to make productivity the core focus for Cortana, starting this spring. This will bring in a couple of changes to the AI assistant.

Microsoft Cortana

As part of the changes, Cortana is said to lose some of its consumer-centric features. For instance, the voice assistant will no longer have the ability to play music or control smart home devices. Adding to this, Microsoft is also planning to remove Cortana from the launcher app on Android.

The statement by Microsoft notes that Cortana services in the launcher application will end by April. "This next step in Cortana's evolution will bring enhanced, seamless personal productivity assistance as a free update to the latest version of Windows 10 coming this spring," Microsoft said.

Revamped Cortana Coming Soon

It should be noted that Microsoft isn't entirely removing all the capabilities from Cortana. Instead, Cortana will now be concentrating on productivity features like managing the user's schedule, adding to-do items, sending emails, and so on.

Users will still be able to communicate with the voice assistant through speech or text. Basic smart assistant functions like times, alarms, settings, conversational answers will continue to work. It's no surprise to see Microsoft remove Cortana from the Android launcher app. Moreover, when Microsoft ended Cortana's functionality on Android, it was evident it would be removed eventually.

In countries where Microsoft has already removed the assistant from the launcher app, it has reloaded with new AI features. The updated Cortana will rollout in spring, starting from the US. Global availability will be available a few months later.

Best Mobiles in India