ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cortana To No Longer Be Voice Of Microsoft On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Microsoft will soon be cutting off its virtual assistant Cortana for smartphones. The Cortana app on both iOS and Android will no longer run after January 31, the company announced. The voice assistant will function only in the US henceforth, reports say.

    Cortana To No Longer Be Voice Of Microsoft On Smartphones

     

    Microsoft Cortana Mobile App Ends On Mobiles

    This means that Microsoft will be ending the Cortana app in regions including India, China, Mexico, Germany, Australia, Spain, and the UK from January 31, 2020. However, it's not all surprising that Microsoft will continue the Cortana operations in the US, especially for those using the Surface Headphones.

    In an interview with VentureBeat, Andrew Shuman who leads the Cortana team said that there are "people who use their Cortana apps to manage their headphone operation." But the reason doesn't hold a substantial ground and the company will go ahead and remove the app. For Android devices, Microsoft will be removing the Cortana from the Launcher app.

    Microsoft Cortana Continues On Windows

    Shuman also talked about the Cortana smart speaker, which other Microsoft executives generally avoid. Those users who still have the Cortana smart speaker can continue using the app. To quote Shuman, "people who have Invokes in the market can still use the Cortana app to configure their Invokes, so those markets are all still going."

    There's more. Microsoft says that Cortana on Android and iOS devices didn't revive much traction outside the US and there was much lower usage and engagement. However, keeping the Cortana app in the US will allow the company to continue experimenting. Microsoft believes that "the assistant landscape is rich with opportunity, and very not rich with actual results, sometimes. And so the opportunity to continue to try things quickly is important to us as well," Shuman added.

    However, with stiff competition from Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and the Google Assistant, Microsoft is having a hard time catching the smartphone market for voice assistants. Yet, Cortana will continue for Windows. A major Windows 10 update is expected in the first half of 2020, which could have Cortana enhancements as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps microsoft cortana
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue