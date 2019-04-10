ENGLISH

    Millionaire plans to turn a private island into real-life PUBG map

    Ever thought about play PUBG in real life, if yes then this must be your dream come true because of a millionaire's plan of recreating the game in real-life.

    By
    |

    PUBG is one of the most popular online game across the globe since its launch. There are many crazy fans who are obsessed with the game, but this one will blow your mind a millionaire PUBG fan is planning to recreate a battle royal game in real life inspired by PUBG. Yes, you heard it correct! according to a report, an unnamed millionaire is planning to set up a real life 100 player PUBG battleground event on a private island.

    Millionaire plans to turn a private island into real-life PUBG map

     

    The advertisement was published on HushHush, were it was posted that an anonymous rich man is seeking to hire a game maker who can organize a three days long battle royal event. The game maker will be hired for £1,500 (approx Rs 1,35,756)per day.

    The post hasn't revealed much about the event, but it does suggest that it will be going to happen on a private island. Moreover, the last man standing who will survive the event will win a £100,000 jackpot. The site also suggests that it will be handling the registrations and contestant will receive Airsoft guns, touch-sensitive body armour, and ammo.

    The event will last for 12 hours a day, and all the necessary equipment like food, camping gear and more will be provided to them.

    Aaron Harpin, the HushHush.com founder, said, "Battle Royale games have become incredibly popular over the last few years ago and our customer is a huge fan who wants to make the game a reality in the safest way possible. If the championship is a success this year, it's something he wants to make an annual event moving forward, which is very exciting!"

    Read More About: pubg gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
