Mother of NASA's Hubble Telescope, Nancy Grace Roman dies at 93

The astronomy world has lost one of its most decorated researchers. Nancy Grace Roman, the first chief of astronomy at NASA's Office of Space Science, has passed away at the age of 93. She was known for her contribution in building the Hubble Space Telescope, gaining herself the title of 'mother' of the project.

She also persuaded the scientific community to rally around the concept and campaign for funding. Although the telescope was launched 11 years after her retirement, it was a known fact that her efforts helped it turn into reality.

This wasn't the only area where Roman broke ground. Apart from being the first chief astronomer, she was also the first woman to become an executive at NASA. She also played a leading role in NASA's first successful astronomical mission back in 1962 - the Orbiting Solar Observatory-1.

According to the Washington Post, Roman had a deep interest in space at an early age and encouraged women to choose math and science, due to resistance she had to face while becoming an astronomer.

Roman also played a helping hand during the Earth-mapping missions and other orbiting observatories. Besides, she also helped with setting up the path for the current course of NASA, while many recent discoveries were made with the help of space-borne telescopes. The world has definitely lost a gem.

