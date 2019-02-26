MWC 2019: Mediatek unveils Helio M70 5G modem News oi-Priyanka Dua The Taiwanese based chip maker also claims that it can offer 4.7Gbps download speeds and 2.5Gbps upload speeds

MediaTek has introduced the industry's fastest sub-6GHz live 5G modem at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Dubbed as Helio M70 5G modem was showcased for the intelligent home running 5G data transfer speeds.

The new modem from the company's first generation 5G solutions and it comes with LTE and 5G dual connectivity (EN-DC) with dynamic power sharing capability, plus multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G. Helio M70 supports the sub-6GHz frequency band non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.

"Starting with Helio M70, we give manufacturers an ideal solution to deliver a 5G experience with ultra-fast connectivity and intelligent energy savings, all in a compact form factor for elegant smartphone designs," said TL Lee General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit.

He said "MediaTek built its legacy making great technology with high-end features more accessible to consumers around the globe. Our comprehensive 5G solutions will power the next wave of New Premium devices, bringing reliable, readily available and fast broadband to consumers around the world."

Furthermore, it supports frequencies from 600MHz to 5GHz and all TDD and FDD bands. And supports a flexible spectrum access mechanism so operators have more options as spectrum needs evolve.

It also supports for 2G, 3G,4G & 5G connectivity and dynamic power sharing across 4G and 5G so users have access to the best connectivity speeds no matter where they go.

MediaTek is targeting sub-6GHz first to bring 5G connectivity to the largest markets. The sub-6GHz frequency band is ideally suited for urban environments and rural areas, enabling MediaTek to make high-speed connectivity truly accessible for people around the globe. MediaTek will demo the fast 5G sub-6GHz connection with the Helio M70 at MWC. MediaTek is also developing new cellular technologies for connectivity standards and enhancements, such as mmWave beamforming. MediaTek will be ready to support mmWave products in 2020.