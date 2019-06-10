NASA Announces International Space Station Tour But Only Few Can Afford It News oi-Vivek

NASA has made a major announcement regarding the International Space Station Tourism, where, individuals can now visit the International Space Station and stay outside the earth up to 30 days in a single stretch. If you are planning for International Space Station Touring, then this is the right time.

Only a handful can experience the International Space Station

Thanks to NASA, people with fat wallet can now visit the International space station at least twice a year. However, it does come with a hefty charge, where, a user has to spend $58 million for the round ticket, and $35,000 per night.

According to Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the International Space Station, up to 12 private astronauts can visit the International Space Station per year and can stay up to 30 days in the space. Users who can spend around Rs. 400 crores for 30 days of ISS trip can definitely enroll for the project.

NASA and ISS are working with private US companies like SpaceX and Boeing to build a spacecraft named Starliner, that is capable of carrying the tourists to the international space station and these companies will charge up to $58 million for the round ticket, and perks are not included in the ticket price.

NASA will provide food, water, and other supplies at the space station for $35,000 per night, and one has to spend $50 per GB of the internet (Wi-Fi) at the space station.

What do we think about International Space Station Touring?

The International Space Station Touring is definitely for those who own billions of dollars, as just the round ticket is priced at $58 million (around Rs. 400 cores), and that is also the price that one has to pay to get literally the out of the earth experience.

If you are a billionaire and is interested in science and space, then $58 million is nothing, and you have to be lucky to get selected into the program. Hope, the space travel program will become more accessible in the coming days.