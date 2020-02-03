ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA Artemis Mission: 16 Payloads Announced For Scientific Study Of Lunar Surface

    By
    |

    Commercialization of space travel is on the cards and NASA has a green signal for it. In fact, the premier space agency is pushing big for commercial spaceflight in partnership with SpaceX, Boeing, to name a few. NASA has just unveiled 16 scientific experiments and tech demonstrations that will ride to the Moon.

    NASA Artemis Mission To Carry 16 Payloads To Moon
    source  

     

    NASA Moon Exploration

    NASA will be sending two landers, built by two private companies, namely Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines. These landers will carry the 16 scientific payloads to the Moon, a mission slated to take off in July 2021.

    The Peregrine lander from Astrobotic will take off on the Vulcan Centaur rocket built by the United Launch Alliance. It will carry scientific equipment to study and observe several aspects of the Moon's habitat. The lander will play a crucial role to prepare for the arrival of astronauts as part of the NASA Artemis program.

    The lander built by Intuitive Machines will fly aboard Space X's Falcon 9 and carry equipment that will test the autonomous orbital and surface navigation. Communication experiments and a monitoring camera to check the spacecraft's landing plume will also be sent with this lander. This is a crucial part of the experiment for future missions, including the mission to Mars.

    NASA Artemis Mission To Carry 16 Payloads To Moon
    source  

    NASA Artemis Mission

    Altogether, NASA has prepped up 16 equipment to explore the Moon. They will observe the chemistry of materials in the lunar regolith. The data could be crucial for future astronauts, including the radiation environment, which is one of the biggest obstacles for human survival on the Moon.

     

    The newly announced NASA payloads come under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, a big part of the Artemis program and landing of astronauts near the Moon's south pole in 2024.

    "The innovation of America's aerospace companies, wedded with our big goals in science and human exploration, are going to help us achieve amazing things on the moon and feed forward to Mars," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said while announcing the CLPS program.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science nasa
    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X