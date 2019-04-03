ENGLISH

    NASA astronaut Anne McClain shares stunning Moonset video from ISS

    Anne McClain was a part of the canceled all-woman spacewalk.

    By
    |

    NASA astronaut Anne McClain shared a breathtaking video showing the moonset view from the International Space Station (ISS). The video shows a time-lapse of the moon going behind the Earth.

     

    This isn't the first we've seen a moonset video taken from the ISS, but they never get old. McClain also shared her reaction to Aidy Bryant's portrayal of her during Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update."

    Anne McClain was a part of the all-woman spacewalk which was slated to happen by end of March. Unfortunately, NASA scrapped the idea due to lack of spacesuits that would fit the female astronauts.

    The cancelation kicked a controversy and criticism towards the space agency for failing to provide the required equipment. McClain defended the decision and will be a part of another spacewalk on April 8.

    Recently, Israeli satellite Beresheet captured a unique video of sunrise from its point of view before entering the Moon's orbit. The video shows our planet hiding the Sun from the spacecraft, and after a while, the solar limb appears, making for a stunning image that pretty much resembles the sunrise.

