TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Congress Manifesto Gives Fillip To BJP 's Nationalism Plank
- IPl 2019: RR vs RCB — Highlights
- India-bound MG eZS Electric SUV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show
- List Of Smartphones To Be Launched In April 2019
- Urvashi Reacts To Her Viral Video With Boney Kapoor!
- Tabu's Abstract Attire
- Sensex Opens At A New Record High On Hopes Of End Of US-China Trade War
- Best Places To Visit In India In April: A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
NASA astronaut Anne McClain shares stunning Moonset video from ISS
Anne McClain was a part of the canceled all-woman spacewalk.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain shared a breathtaking video showing the moonset view from the International Space Station (ISS). The video shows a time-lapse of the moon going behind the Earth.
When we get asked about what we do for fun aboard @Space_Station, most of us say “look out the window.” This is why! pic.twitter.com/VuFNjY7cIF— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) April 1, 2019
This isn't the first we've seen a moonset video taken from the ISS, but they never get old. McClain also shared her reaction to Aidy Bryant's portrayal of her during Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update."
I am still laughing about this, and Aidy, your uniform looks impeccable! https://t.co/KmeqFfkN8U— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) April 1, 2019
Anne McClain was a part of the all-woman spacewalk which was slated to happen by end of March. Unfortunately, NASA scrapped the idea due to lack of spacesuits that would fit the female astronauts.
The cancelation kicked a controversy and criticism towards the space agency for failing to provide the required equipment. McClain defended the decision and will be a part of another spacewalk on April 8.
Recently, Israeli satellite Beresheet captured a unique video of sunrise from its point of view before entering the Moon's orbit. The video shows our planet hiding the Sun from the spacecraft, and after a while, the solar limb appears, making for a stunning image that pretty much resembles the sunrise.