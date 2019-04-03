NASA astronaut Anne McClain shares stunning Moonset video from ISS News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Anne McClain was a part of the canceled all-woman spacewalk.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain shared a breathtaking video showing the moonset view from the International Space Station (ISS). The video shows a time-lapse of the moon going behind the Earth.

When we get asked about what we do for fun aboard @Space_Station, most of us say “look out the window.” This is why! pic.twitter.com/VuFNjY7cIF — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) April 1, 2019

This isn't the first we've seen a moonset video taken from the ISS, but they never get old. McClain also shared her reaction to Aidy Bryant's portrayal of her during Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update."

I am still laughing about this, and Aidy, your uniform looks impeccable! https://t.co/KmeqFfkN8U — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) April 1, 2019

Anne McClain was a part of the all-woman spacewalk which was slated to happen by end of March. Unfortunately, NASA scrapped the idea due to lack of spacesuits that would fit the female astronauts.

The cancelation kicked a controversy and criticism towards the space agency for failing to provide the required equipment. McClain defended the decision and will be a part of another spacewalk on April 8.

Recently, Israeli satellite Beresheet captured a unique video of sunrise from its point of view before entering the Moon's orbit. The video shows our planet hiding the Sun from the spacecraft, and after a while, the solar limb appears, making for a stunning image that pretty much resembles the sunrise.