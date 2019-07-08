Did NASA Curiosity Rover Capture Bird-like Creature On Mars? News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

We've come across tons of information about the alien life, but we are yet to find out whether these are myths or reality. However, a UFO conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring believes NASA's Curiosity Rover has captured a flying bird on Mars.

NASA has been exploring the Gale Crater on Mars since 2012 using its car-sized Curiosity rover. The rover examines the climate on the Red Planet and its geology. One of its side missions is to learn if alien life ever existed on Mars.

Scott Waring wrote, "This flying bird on Mars was found by Marcelo Irazusta who actually found a bird flying across the surface of Mars captured last week by the Curiosity Rover. So if this is a large bird, then it was taken by accident and was probably not in that area for long. Of course, it could be a UFO - aliens like to use nature to inspire their structures and ships."

In an image captured on Sol 2446, a black speck up against the sky can be seen. Waring believes the potential ramifications of such a dubious find.

"It looks like a soaring eagle ... which if this is true, it may mean one of two things. Either animal exists on Mars or - and I hate this idea, but it needs to be considered - the rover might not be on Mars at all, but on Devon Island in Canada," Waring said.

"Devon is a desolate island area with only a handful of people and NASA has gone there many times to test the rovers in an environment similar to Mars," he noted.

Previously, scientists claimed that extraterrestrial life could exist on moons outside our solar system. Called "exomoons" the moons orbiting other planets might sustain alien life, an astrophysicist said.

A lot of exoplanets are known to the scientists which circle around stars outside our solar system. Nearly 4,000 have been found with many more waiting to be discovered. However, only a few of them can sustain life. Many are either too close or too far to their host star. This means the water might evaporate or freeze up.

