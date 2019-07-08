ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Did NASA Curiosity Rover Capture Bird-like Creature On Mars?

    By
    |

    We've come across tons of information about the alien life, but we are yet to find out whether these are myths or reality. However, a UFO conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring believes NASA's Curiosity Rover has captured a flying bird on Mars.

    Did NASA Curiosity Rover Capture Bird-like Creature On Mars?

     

    NASA has been exploring the Gale Crater on Mars since 2012 using its car-sized Curiosity rover. The rover examines the climate on the Red Planet and its geology. One of its side missions is to learn if alien life ever existed on Mars.

    Scott Waring wrote, "This flying bird on Mars was found by Marcelo Irazusta who actually found a bird flying across the surface of Mars captured last week by the Curiosity Rover. So if this is a large bird, then it was taken by accident and was probably not in that area for long. Of course, it could be a UFO - aliens like to use nature to inspire their structures and ships."

    In an image captured on Sol 2446, a black speck up against the sky can be seen. Waring believes the potential ramifications of such a dubious find.

    "It looks like a soaring eagle ... which if this is true, it may mean one of two things. Either animal exists on Mars or - and I hate this idea, but it needs to be considered - the rover might not be on Mars at all, but on Devon Island in Canada," Waring said.

    "Devon is a desolate island area with only a handful of people and NASA has gone there many times to test the rovers in an environment similar to Mars," he noted.

    Previously, scientists claimed that extraterrestrial life could exist on moons outside our solar system. Called "exomoons" the moons orbiting other planets might sustain alien life, an astrophysicist said.

     

    A lot of exoplanets are known to the scientists which circle around stars outside our solar system. Nearly 4,000 have been found with many more waiting to be discovered. However, only a few of them can sustain life. Many are either too close or too far to their host star. This means the water might evaporate or freeze up.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue