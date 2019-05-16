NASA finds huge "bullet holes" in Milky Way's star stream News oi-Vishal Kawadkar This could be caused due to dark matter.

Astronomers have claimed that something unknown has punched huge, cosmic "bullet holes" in parts of the Milky Way. There's a string of holes in a long stream of stars known as the GD-1 that something mysterious blasted its way through, according to American Physical Society's research.

The NASA scientist who found these cosmic holes - Ana Bonaca - believes these huge "bullet holes" may be caused by invisible dark matter. Bonaca confirmed that there's no evidence at the scene beyond the size of gaps in the stream.

"We can't map [the impactor] to any luminous object that we have observed," Bonaca told Live Science. "It's much more massive than a star... Something like a million times the mass of the Sun. So there are just no stars of that mass. We can rule that out. And if it were a black hole, it would be a supermassive black hole of the kind we find at the center of our own galaxy."

Since there was no evidence to be found, the scientist believes a ball of dark matter might have paved way through the star. However, it's too early to rule out any other possibility. "It's a dense bullet of something," Bonaca said.

