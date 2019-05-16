ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA finds huge "bullet holes" in Milky Way's star stream

    This could be caused due to dark matter.

    By
    |

    Astronomers have claimed that something unknown has punched huge, cosmic "bullet holes" in parts of the Milky Way. There's a string of holes in a long stream of stars known as the GD-1 that something mysterious blasted its way through, according to American Physical Society's research.

    NASA finds huge

     

    The NASA scientist who found these cosmic holes - Ana Bonaca - believes these huge "bullet holes" may be caused by invisible dark matter. Bonaca confirmed that there's no evidence at the scene beyond the size of gaps in the stream.

    "We can't map [the impactor] to any luminous object that we have observed," Bonaca told Live Science. "It's much more massive than a star... Something like a million times the mass of the Sun. So there are just no stars of that mass. We can rule that out. And if it were a black hole, it would be a supermassive black hole of the kind we find at the center of our own galaxy."

    Since there was no evidence to be found, the scientist believes a ball of dark matter might have paved way through the star. However, it's too early to rule out any other possibility. "It's a dense bullet of something," Bonaca said.

    Every day we come across a piece of new information that makes the cosmos even more complex. Well, according to a study the Sun is getting hotter every day and this might eventually make the Earth uninhabitable. 

    Our host star contains 99.8 percent of the solar system's mass, but this mass is being used up, causing our the Sun to expand and produce more heat in a process called nuclear fusion. The hydrogen atoms on the Sun are compressed under pressure and fuse together producing large amounts of energy in the form of heat. At some point in the future, the Sun will turn big enough to make our planet uninhabitable.

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue