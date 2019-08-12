ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA Hubble Telescope Chronicles Jupiter In Stunning Detail

    By
    |

    The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has unraveled the beauty of Jupiter's clouds in a new image captured by its Wide Field Camera 3. It is said that the planet was 644 million km from the Earth, which is the closest distance ever this year. Notably, this image was captured on June 27, 2019.

    NASA Hubble Telescope Chronicles Jupiter In Stunning Detail

     

    The image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope shows that Jupiter is the most beautiful planet in the solar system. It shows more intense colors than the images we have seen before. It also shows the intricate and dramatic cloud formations that move in bands, giving a striped appearance to the planet.

    The bands of clouds move in various directions due to the thickness of ammonia ice clouds. The darker bands in the image show areas with thinner clouds while the lighter bands show areas with relatively thicker clouds.

    New Feature Spotted

    Well, Jupiter's new image also shows the remarkable feature never seen before beneath the Red Eye. It is a thin and long brown strip clearly seen in the image. It is a cyclone spinning in the opposite direction of the Eye. It is common for cyclones like this to appear on the planet at regular intervals.

    Notably, the distinctive Eye to the left in the image is called Giant Red Spot. It is said to measure 10,000 miles (16,000 km) in width and 1.3 times the Earth's width. It has been monitored since 1830 and is said to exist for over three decades. The same has been shrinking for unknown reasons. It is also known to be the largest storm in the solar system. Also, it remains to be known why this eye is reddish-brown in color while other storms on Jupiter are of white or brown color.

    NASA's Europa Clipper Spacecraft

    In 2023, NASA plans to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft, which will study the potentially habitable moon Europa. This is one of the two probes slated to visit the gas giant in the coming years. The other probe is the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), which will be launched in 2022 to study Europa, Callisto and Ganymede satellites.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jupiter nasa telescope news
    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 20:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue