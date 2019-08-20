NASA Hubble Telescope Snaps Stunning Radiant Gaseous Orb Of An Aging Star News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most proactive start gazers when it comes to locating outer space bodies including asteroids and stars. Recently, the telescope logged a detailed image of a galactic duo slowly merging into each other. Now, it has captured an image of a gaseous glow which is said to be emitted from an aging star.

Details On The Ageing Star:

The gaseous glow radiated by an elderly star has been observed by the Hubble in the Orion constellation (The Hunter). The vast orb of gas which is round in shape is dubbed NGC 2022. The image shared by NASA shows the elderly star in the center of the gaseous orb and is said to be luminescing via the gasses it had used to hold onto for most of its life in the past.

Why Is It Glowing?

The primary reason for a star to glow is because when they grow old they expand and glow red. This is common with stars like the Sun. Once they expand, the outer layer starts breaking into space and over half the mass can make its way to space. This creates a layer of the surrounding gas.

But, that doesn't solely create an orb of gaseous glow. What we discussed above is the outer process. Inside, the core of an elderly star not only becomes smaller but hot as well. The shriveled inner core then begins emitting ultraviolet light which results in the glowing of expelled gasses.

Is There Any Specific Term For These Emissions?

Yes, NASA has termed these orbs of gaseous glow as a planetary nebula. And, this might make you wonder if it has anything to do with planets. But, that's not the case. Rather, the space organization has done this nomenclature based on the circular-planet like the appearance of these orbs logged by the telescopes in the past.

