NASA to incorporate Blockchain technology in its security systems

NASA seems to be gearing up to add Blockchain technology to its arsenal. According to the reports, this will help the space agency secure air traffic services and support.

The space agency will be working closely with an open-end Blockchain platform called "Hyperledger Fabric" that is especially built for enterprise transactions that have similarities with typical air traffic management interactions, told Ronald J. Reisman, an aero-computer engineer at NASA.

The technology will also curb the potential privacy concerns, preventing spoofing, or other cyber attacks, said Reisman. He also said that Blockchain brings an engineering prototype that comprises a method that might come in handy to upgrade security.

Previously, the space agency announced that it has rolled out a commercial lunar delivery program. NASA has shortlisted nine US companies that will be competing to be the first choice for delivering the science and technology experiments to the lunar surface.

The first launch could likely happen this year itself, but NASA wants to be sure before trying it on the Red Planet. "The moon is where it's at right now relative to commercial space," said Thomas Zurbuchen, head of NASA's science mission office, that will be responsible for the lunar payload project.

Besides, NASA also said that working with US companies will help them achieve long-term scientific study and human exploration of the Moon. The space agency will be announcing the names of its future partners that will be ferrying astronauts to the Moon. This will be the first time in five decades, an astronaut will set foot on Moon's surface.