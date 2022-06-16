NASA To Broadcast Color Images Clicked By James Webb Telescope On July 12: Where To Watch Event? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

NASA's James Webb telescope is one of the landmark projects that give the premier space agency a better look into outer space. Now, NASA will be releasing the first full-color images and other data gathered from the massive telescope at a media event scheduled for July 12.

NASA James Webb Telescope Event Details

NASA along with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will be releasing the James Webb Space Telescope's first full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images will be broadcasted as part of the media event, which will be televised from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

NASA James Webb Telescope Event: What To Expect?

The NASA James Webb Telescope was one of the most expensive, time-consuming, and extensive projects that the premier space agency took up. One of the most challenging aspects of the telescope is the massive mirror that NASA worked on extensively. In fact, the engineers worked on the instruments in a calibrated environment where the mirrors could be aligned.

Earlier this year, the James Webb Telescope was fully deployed in space. NASA also succeeded in deploying the massive mirror, which measures 6.5 meters. Soon after, the telescope took a selfie in space, showing off its gigantic mirrors.

In the latest news, a meteoroid struck the telescope and knocked one of the gold-plated mirrors out of alignment. NASA confirmed that despite the minor accident, the James Webb Telescope is performing "at a level that exceeds all mission requirements". The upcoming event in July will further reveal the data collected by the telescope.

NASA James Webb Telescope Event: Where To Watch

The NASA James Webb Telescope broadcast is scheduled for July 12 and will begin at 10:30 AM EDT (around 8 PM Indian time). Space enthusiasts can watch the broadcast on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the NASA website. Additionally, NASA's social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, and Daily Motion will also live-stream the broadcast.

Also, NASA has scheduled a live broadcast after the James Webb Telescope event. NASA and partnering agencies will hold a media briefing to elaborate on the same. This event will be live-streamed and telecasted on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the NASA website.

